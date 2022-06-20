BTS' latest anthology album, 'Proof', landed at Number 1 on Billboard 200 chart. The boy band became the first-ever Korean artist in the history of Billboard to get six consecutive albums on top. The Bangtan Boys recently completed their nine years as a band and shared their overwhelming journey at the Festa Dinner 2022. Billboard revealed that BTS' new album ranked among the most popular albums in the United States weekly. BTS' New Album 'Proof' Sold Over 2 Million Copies on the First Day of It's Release!

