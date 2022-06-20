BTS' latest anthology album, 'Proof', landed at Number 1 on Billboard 200 chart. The boy band became the first-ever Korean artist in the history of Billboard to get six consecutive albums on top. The Bangtan Boys recently completed their nine years as a band and shared their overwhelming journey at the Festa Dinner 2022. Billboard revealed that BTS' new album ranked among the most popular albums in the United States weekly. BTS' New Album 'Proof' Sold Over 2 Million Copies on the First Day of It's Release!

Have A Look:

#BTS Makes History As "Proof" Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 With Biggest U.S. Sales Week Of Any Group This Year #ProofNo1InBB200#BTS_Proofhttps://t.co/Qk77XGRKRepic.twitter.com/anuEvVocuV — Soompi (@soompi) June 19, 2022

ARMY Is In Seventh Heaven!

CONGRATULATIONS BTS. You did it. You PROVED that good music, passion, and sincerity are the foundations for PAVING THE WAY. #BTS_Proofpic.twitter.com/hMiD2R18vk — 𝓛𝓤𝓛𝓤 ⁷ ⟭⟬ BTS ⟬⟭ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ connected to 7G ²⁰¹³ (@lsgrlr) June 20, 2022

Congratulations Boys!

BTS has the most #1 non English albums on BB 200👑 BTS PAVED THE WAY#ProofNo1InBB200 #BTS6thNo1InBB200 pic.twitter.com/JD41HLpkoG — ⟬⟭ Resmi⁷_ᴾᴿᴼᴼᶠ ⟭⟬ (@stannies_Ot7) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)