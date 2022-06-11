K-pop supergroup BTS' new album Proof sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday. The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. WATCH: BTS' New Album 'Proof' is Out Now! First Song 'Yet To Come' Takes Off From Band's 'Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ Idea .

It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7, in 2020. Its title song, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.

