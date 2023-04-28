An online food video has gone viral, and this time the combo is the strangest of all. The video shows a restaurant making burgers with paan as the sausage. In the viral video, a man can be seen making paan while adding various components including Barfi (sweet), chocolate, almonds, mayonnaise, and sweeteners to it. He then takes a hamburger bun and stuffs it with paan to make a sausage. McDonald's Chicken Burger Ice-Cream? Viral Video of Cold Stone Dessert Made Out Of McChicken is Flipping Netizens Out! LOL at Funny Weird Food Memes and Jokes.

Eatery Prepares Burger With Paan

Bizarre Food Combination Disgusts Internet

A User Asks to Arrest the Creator of Weird Dish

This is murder of Burger, pls arrest this guy — ConfusedMulga (@robinsamson17) April 27, 2023

Another Needs a 'World Reset'

This world needs a reset — Shivrai (@HindaviSwaraj__) April 27, 2023

