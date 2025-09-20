In a bizarre incident from Pune, a monkey entered a local paan shop and sat at the counter eating items, leaving locals startled. The unusual scene was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. Shop customers and nearby residents were seen moving away in fear as the monkey casually helped itself to the counter. The unexpected guest caused a brief commotion before eventually leaving the shop. Authorities have urged people not to feed monkeys, warning that such behaviour encourages them to wander into populated areas. Jharkhand: Monkey Pays Last Respects to Man Who Cared for It, Joins Funeral and Kisses His Face; Purported Video Goes Viral.

Monkey Walks Into Pune Paan Shop

