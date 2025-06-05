Sparks flew in Jhansi’s Babina when Sapna Tomar, granddaughter of notorious Chambal dacoit Paan Singh Tomar, allegedly assaulted a junior engineer during a smart meter installation drive. As per reports, JE Vibhav Kumar Rawat and his team were at Punjabi Colony to replace digital meters when Sapna objected. Despite explanations, she suddenly launched a physical attack, landing seven slaps in just six seconds. The shocking video, recorded by a colleague, has gone viral. Her family intervened to stop the assault. Police have booked Sapna for obstructing government work. After Paan Singh’s encounter, his family settled in Jhansi. Sapna is the daughter of Shivram Singh Tomar, Paan Singh’s son, who later joined the army. Indore: Girl Thrashes Boyfriend With Slippers, Tears His Clothes in Public After Catching Him With Another Girl; Video Goes Viral.

Paan Singh Tomar’s Granddaughter Attacks JE Over Meter Installation

Police Launch Probe

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना बबीना पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) June 5, 2025

