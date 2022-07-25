A viral video shows how a courageous cat who saved her family from a furious snake. The feline fends the big yellow python off from her kittens, who were seen hiding behind their mother in terror. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by the page bestpet.in. The reel has gathered millions of likes, with a netizen commenting, "How can you sit there & film this & not help. " Tiger vs Python: Old Video of Unlikely Encounter Between Wild Cat and Giant Snake From Nagarhole Sanctuary in Karnataka is Going Viral.

Watch The Fight:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐶ANIMALS | 🦚BIRDS🔵 (@bestpet.in)

