An Indian woman has credited Open AI chatbot, ChatGPT with saving her mother’s life after it helped her with a medical identification. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared her profound experience with how the doctors initially couldn’t figure out what caused her mother’s illness, until Open AI helped her identify the cause. She began with the claim, “ChatGPT Saved My Mom,” in a long tweet where she explained her mother’s nonstop coughing for above a year and even top doctors’ medication failed to cure her. “We saw top doctors, visited big hospitals in & out of the city, tried homeopathy, ayurveda, allopathy nothing helped. It got worse: internal bleeding started. Doctors said, ‘If this goes on for 6 more months, it could be fatal.’ I was terrified. Out of desperation, I described everything to ChatGPT. Chat GPT gave me the many reason out of it one was BP medication which we could never thought about.” She further noted the ingredient in her BP medication that ChatGPT mentioned and confirmed it with her doctor, who instantly changed her medication. “Now she is finally healing,” she said, showing gratitude to the chatbot. ChatGPT Helps Person Fix Chronic Back Pain After Years of Failed Physiotherapy.

Indian Woman Shares Experience With ChatGPT

ChatGPT saved my mom My mom had a nonstop cough for 1.5 years. We saw top doctors, visited big hospitals in & out of the city, tried homeopathy, ayurveda, allopathy nothing helped. It got worse: internal bleeding started. Doctors said, "If this goes on for 6 more months, it could… — Shreya.tsx (@Life_of_coder) July 23, 2025

