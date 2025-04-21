OpenAI President Greg Brockman said he was hearing more and more about ChatGPT's stories of helping people with their health. He shared a screenshot of a Reddit post that showed a person using ChatGPT to fix low back pain. The user posted that he had visited 7 to 8 physios over the years, and despite exercise, it did not help him. The user said that he took ChatGPT's help and shared his entire history of his chronic back pain, and he got all the knowledge required about physiotherapy. He said USD 19 was well spent. Greg Brockman said, "We still have a long way to go, but shows how AI is already improving people's lives in meaningful ways." Neuralink To Help Blind People See Again, Elon Musk Responds to Post Highlighting Tesla FSD’s Benefits for Blind, Deaf and Disabled Users.

I'm hearing more and more stories of ChatGPT helping people fix longstanding health issues. We still have a long way to go, but shows how AI is already improving people's lives in meaningful ways. pic.twitter.com/FDDtg2MGvW — Greg Brockman (@gdb) April 20, 2025

