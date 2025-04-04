During a March cruise across the notorious Drake Passage, a Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer ship transformed into what one passenger described as a 48-hour rollercoaster ride, and the footage captured is truly unbelievable. Massive waves relentlessly battered the ship as it navigated the treacherous waters between Argentina and Antarctica. Lesley Anne Murphy, a passenger onboard, filmed the dramatic scenes, showing guests being tossed against walls and even knocked to the floor as the ship rocked violently. Murphy estimated the waves to be between 30 to 40 feet tall and shared her footage which shows passengers dwarfed by the towering swells that slammed into the ship. At times, the waves were so large they obscured some windows, creating a surreal and intense experience for everyone onboard. Ganga Vilas, World’s Longest River Cruise, to Be Flagged Off By PM Narendra Modi on January 13, Check Route and Other Details.

Watch Video Of Ocean Explorer Being Hit By Massive Waves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Massive Waves Rock Cruise Ship

Massive waves rock cruise ship https://t.co/wSjC26X3HE pic.twitter.com/HSxOYifMHB — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2025

