Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the world’s longest river cruise — ‘Ganga Vilas’ from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. The cruise will set sail from Varanasi on January 10 and will traverse a total distance of 4,000 km. The Ganga Vilas cruise will pass through prominent cities like Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 1. Ganga Vilas Cruise will start its journey from Varanasi and will reach Patna on the 8th day, passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur. From Patna, the cruise will set sail for Kolkata and will reach the West Bengal capital on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad. The next day, it will set off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border. It will remain in the country waters for the next 15 days. From Dhaka, it will leave for the final destination Dibrugarh via Guwahati and Sibsagar. World's Longest River Cruise 'Ganga Vilas' To Be Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi on January 13

Ganga Vilas Cruise Route:

During the 51 - day itinerary, #GangaVilas cruise will sail along three major waterways in the sub-continent: National Waterway 1 over the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River system,the Indo-Bangla Protocol Route from Kolkata to Dhubri, and National Waterway 2 over Brahmaputra. https://t.co/ugTcuc3NBp pic.twitter.com/3ifmAnWWAK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 7, 2023

