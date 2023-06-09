A viral social media video depicts a Delhi cop singing Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The officer in the clip is Rajat Rathor, who posted the video to his Instagram account. His beautiful voice blew everyone away. The song that he is singing is very popular in Instagram Reels. Delhi Cop Rajat Rathor Sings 'Tum Ho' Song, Wows Netizens With His Soulful Voice (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Delhi Cop Singing 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Rathor (@rajat.rathor.rj)

Netizens’ Reaction to Singing Cop!

Netizens' Reaction To Singing Cop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reaction to Delhi Cop Singing Video!

Netizens' Reaction To Singing Cop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Listen to the Song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’:

