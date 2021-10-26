Mumbai, October 26: Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Chief Economist, today shared a picture of her meeting with Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Iqbal Dhaliwal ahead of the festival of Diwali. On Twitter, Gita Gopinath said it was pre-Diwali fun with Abhijit, Esther, Raghuram and Iqbal. See their pic below.

