Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who played a significant role in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium against France, is now being criticized for a less than dignified response after Argentina’s victory in the Football World Cup final. A video shows the Argentina goalkeeper making an “obscene” gesture with the Golden Glove trophy after the final. Take a look at this video here. FIFA EC: Emiliano Martinez Clinches Golden Glove for Best Goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez Makes ‘Obscene’ Gesture With Golden Glove Trophy

Here's How the Internet Reacted

Well that’s very professional. What a role model for all the young boys watching. 🤡 — imani (@Sandwip1971) December 19, 2022

Disrespectful to everyone there and the worldwide viewers — Snuff (@marbarduff) December 18, 2022

I remember when I was 30 and acted like I was 18. Yeah, never. pic.twitter.com/NnAl2gISI5 — ً (@figoform) December 19, 2022

