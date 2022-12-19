Lusail [Qatar], December 19 (ANI): Argentina's Emiliano Martinez clinched the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup 2022, following a match-winning performance against France in the final.

Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.

With a superb one-on-one stop late in extra time against Kolo Muani to maintain the score 3-3 and Kylian Mbappe shining with a hat-trick, it was Martinez who made sure the game went into the tiebreaker.

The Argentina goalkeeper saved spotkicks from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout, putting his nation in a position to win its third World Cup.

Virgil van Djik and Steven Berghuis' penalty attempts in the questerfinal against the Netherlands had also been blocked by Martinez.

The 30-year-old keeper has four more saves in FIFA World Cup shootouts than any other goalkeeper. He holds the top rank along with Danijel Subai and Dominik Livakovi of Croatia, Sergio Goycochea of Argentina, and Harald Schumacher of Germany.

Coming to the match, it was a battle of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi scoring a brace and converting a penalty and Mbappe getting a hat trick.

However, it was Argentina which came out on top over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail by 4-2 on penalties after both teams finished at a stalemate at the end of extra time, with the scoreline reading 3-3. (ANI)

