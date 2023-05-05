Essel World, based in Mumbai's Gorai is temporarily shut as per an announcement on the company's website. The announcement of Essel World’s temporary closure has left many people disheartened, as it is one of the most well-known amusement parks in the country. People took to social media platforms and shared their reactions as they took a ride down memory lane. IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Shares Photo of Old Indian Coins, Netizens Get Nostalgic.

Essel World Me Rahunga Main!

OMG! What about all those "Essel World Me Rahunga Main Ghar Nahi Jaunga Main" people? Hope they know. https://t.co/Ax9JhHJjmQ — Whose Father What Goes (@WhatMenBugger) April 27, 2023

Essel World is Nostalgic For Many

Water Kingdom is working (a mutual confirmed this).. but now the city only has Imagica which is outside the city ..Esselworld is nostalgic for many.. — Nikhil C (@imbevda) April 28, 2023

Essel World Has Shut Down?

Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down? pic.twitter.com/QcjqpdKQ5k — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) April 27, 2023

Essel World Me Kaise Rahunga Main

Essel world me kaise rahunga main? https://t.co/WlvEoq9bz3 — Romi (@EkKanpuriya) April 28, 2023

