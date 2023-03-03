IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared a picture of old Indian coins of denominations 2 paise, 3 paise, 5 paise, 10 paise, 25 paise and 50 paise. While we only see Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 10 coins these days, this image has made some people nostalgic. People remember the good old days when it was actually possible to buy things of value with these coins and today, they have little or no value. Some people have shared their old coin collection in the comments. Uttarakhand: Aspiring Rapper Sandeep Khatri Arrested in Chamoli for Stealing Mobile Phones, Cameras To Fulfil His Dream, Confesses To Crime in Verse (Watch Video).

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Shares Photo of Old Coins:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)