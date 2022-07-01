An image is long-circulating on social media and is being referred to as ‘48 pictures of the sun’. The claim has been spreading since long. The figure-eight path of the sun in a viral image is real, but there are a few aspects of the photograph worth clarifying. The “figure eight” appearance of an analemma was well-documented. If you take a picture of the sun from the same spot at the same time of day dozens of times throughout the year and composite them into a single image, you'll notice that the sun follows a figure eight-shaped path called an "analemma." Several photographers have accomplished this feat over the years. Though the analemma seen in the viral image is real, it has been removed from its original setting and put into a dramatic background.

Check Tweet:

According to this rumor, this viral piece of media features 48 pictures of the sun composited into a single image. Was this true? Dan Evon reports. https://t.co/pYNa324vD0 — snopes.com (@snopes) July 1, 2022

