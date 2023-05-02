A piece of news is doing the rounds which claim that a new government scheme has been launched which will provide every girl child Rs 4,500 in cash under ''Kanya Sumangala Yojana". The claim was made viral by a YouTube channel called 'Sarkari Vlog'. However, the Press Information Bureau, a government-run organisation, has said this is a fake claim. "The central government is running no such scheme," PIB added. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

Central Govt Distributing Rs 4,500 To Every Girl?

