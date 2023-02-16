A message is circulating on social media platforms claiming that the government of India is offering free laptops to all students. The Press Information Bureau's official fact-check team has called this a fake claim and alerted everyone about the message. The Press Information Bureau released a notice against the fake circulation of QR codes to avail of free laptops. A text message with a website link is circulating, claiming that the Government of India offers free laptops to all students. However, the Government of India has not released any such scheme. TRAI to Provide Monthly Salary, Rent and Advance Payment For Installation of Mobile Towers? PIB Busts Fake Letter Going Viral on Social Media.

Fake Message of Free Laptops For Students Circulating

A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops to all students#PIBFactCheck: ▶️The circulated link is #Fake ▶️The government is not running any such scheme pic.twitter.com/ycV1pi2zt6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 16, 2023

