A social media post claiming that the 10th class examination is being abolished as per the New Education Policy has been going viral on WhatsApp and other platforms. However, it is a fake post and there is no truth in the claim. As per the New Education Policy, there is no provision in the new education policy to abolish class 10 board examinations. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)