A piece of news claiming that coronavirus is a seasonal virus which does not require physical distancing and isolation is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to a fact check conducted by the PIB, the claims are fake. PIN in its post said that COVID-19 is an infectious disease. It also urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in order to be coronavirus safe. New COVID-19 Variant XXB Deadlier Than Other Variants? Government Alerts Public as Fake News, Misinformation Go Viral on Social Media.

