An image going viral on social media claims that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce a three-day week off policy in the next budget of the Modi government. "2 days week off outdated, govt brings 3 days week off policy," the text on the image reads. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, no such proposal has been floated by the Finance Ministry. Inclusion of African Union in G20 Under India’s Presidency Showcased Bloc’s Will to Act: Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt To Announce Three-Day Week off Policy?

An image circulating on social media claims that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will announce a 3-day week off policy in the next #Budget #PIBFactCheck ✔️This claim is #fake ✔️No such proposal has been floated by @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/2x8p92sf9t — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2023

