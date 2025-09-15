In the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, the police have arrested the lady driver of the BMW car. The arrested woman driver has been identified as Gaganpreet Kaur (38), who is said to be a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. She was arrested by the Delhi police in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case. It must be recalled that Gaganpreet Kaur's BMW had collided with a motorcycle in Delhi, killing senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and severely injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was riding pillion. Cops said the accident took place on Sunday, September 14, near the Delhi Cantt metro station, as the couple was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident: Condition of Victims Was Bad, Took Us 20 Minutes To Reach Hospital, Says Eyewitness.

Luxury Car Driver Gaganpreet Kaur Arrested in Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident Case

Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case: The woman driver of the BMW car, Gaganpreet Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, arrested by Delhi Police

BMW Driver After Crash Kills Foreign Ministry's Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh

Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case: During the investigation, the lady driver of the BMW car, Gagandeep Kaur, aged 38 years, resident of Gurugram, Haryana, has been arrested by Delhi Police

