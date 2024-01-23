A video is going viral on social media claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to youth under the "PM Modi Free Laptop Scheme 2024". The video with claims of "PM Modi Free Laptop Scheme 2024" was uploaded by a YouTube channel called "Teach Official". However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the notice is fake. "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government", PIB said while debunking the fake news. Rs 500 Notes With Star Symbol Are Fake? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Message.

Govt Offering Free Laptops Under 'PM Modi Free Laptop Scheme 2024'?

