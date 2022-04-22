A Florida bride and her caterer have been accused of serving food containing cannabis or weed to unsuspecting guests at a Wedding ceremony. As per the reports, the bride, Danya Shea Svoboda, and the caterer, Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, have been charged with tampering with food and delivery of marijuana to guests who felt sick after consuming the food. Weed Motivates People to Workout: Study.

Have A Look:

A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been arrested and accused of lacing wedding food, including lasagna, with marijuana and causing several guests to become sick.https://t.co/TKhCUL0rkd — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)