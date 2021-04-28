Do you remember the 'pineapple pizza,' that almost everyone hated on the internet? Well, it appears the bizarre food combination is back, on tweets, as netizens share their #FoodOpinions on Twitter. It is not known as to who started the viral hashtag, and why, but food lovers are all in to share their 'controversial' opinions on popular food and we are curious!

#FoodOpinions on Twitter

Why Are We Even Reminded!

#FoodOpinions pineapples on pizza is 🤮 — CHi 🥑 (@yocvre) April 28, 2021

LOL

Is That a Proposal?

biryani with mixed fruit jam >>>> #FoodOpinions — sharia⁷ (@kvcuties) April 28, 2021

Do You Agree?

#FoodOpinions you do not have anything such as veg Biryani It's either biryani or pulao. END OF DISCUSSION — zia sree birth ! (@jeonsphile) April 28, 2021

Biryani Lovers, Any Opinion?

Who Else?

#foodopinions strawberry worst ice cream flavour — mark fuckerberg (@seokeoo) April 28, 2021

