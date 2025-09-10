A customer in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad was left horrified after discovering a dead cockroach in his Biryani at the popular Arabian Mandi restaurant. This marks the second such incident reported at the chain this year. The customer recorded a video of the shocking discovery, which quickly went viral on social media, attracting widespread criticism. Despite cops visiting the restaurant, no official action or report has been filed yet. In the video, the customer can be seen confronting the staff with a dead cockroach visible in the plate of biryani and in the presence of a cop, who reportedly responded negligently, prompting the customer to demand strict action. Hyderabad: Cockroach Infestation, Rotten Vegetables and Expired Products Found at 2 Restaurants During Inspection by Food Safety Task Force (See Pics and Videos).

Cockroach Found in Biryani at Arabian Mandi in Hyderabad

Now eat in Arabic restaurants and Mandi Biryanis.🤮 People should question all those so called influencers who promote such restaurants. Cockroach Found in Arabian Mandi Biryani in Hyderabad. A customer was shocked after finding a cockroach in the biryani at Arabian Mandi… pic.twitter.com/f3xOyoLXCE — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) September 10, 2025

