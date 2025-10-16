As Bihar gears up for elections, a video from Bahadurganj in Kishanganj district has gone viral, showing chaos over biryani packets at AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam’s nomination event. The crowd, gathered to support the candidate, erupted into a frenzy as biryani was distributed, leading to pushing, shoving, and complete disorder. Tausif Alam, contesting for the Bahadurganj Assembly seat, has yet to comment on the incident. With political events turning into food stampedes, the video underscores how high the stakes, and hunger, can run during election season in Bihar. Wedding Brawl in UP: Disagreement Over Food Causes Chaos, Leads to Massive Fight Between Guests in Bijnor; Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral.
Biryani Chaos Erupts at AIMIM Rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj
बिहार–
किशनगंज जिले की बहादुरगंज विधानसभा सीट से AIMIM प्रत्याशी तौसीफ आलम के नॉमिनेशन प्रोग्राम में बिरयानी के लिए लूट मची !! pic.twitter.com/1XUP45Hiyx
— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 16, 2025
