Before his untimely death, Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden had updated his social media accounts. Three days ago, he had posted a photo of himself with an eerie caption that read “brick by brick and patience it will take. See you on the other side" on Instagram. The bodybuilding legend reportedly died of a heart attack. Rhoden was 46 at the time of his death.

Check Out the last Instagram post of Former Mr Olympia here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Rhoden (@flexatronrhoden)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)