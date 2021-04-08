‘Going Seventeen’, the popular variety show for the K-pop supergroup Seventeen that started in 2017 is going viral as it is all set to come back. K-Pop fans cannot contain their happiness.

Going Seventeen Is Back and K-Pop Fans Have Taken over Social Media with Happy Messages & Memes Under #GOSE:

Yay, we're getting a new gose episode next week and I'll dye my hair again naaa 🥺 — Aine (@annegabbyrielle) April 8, 2021

WonWoo's Tweet

THIS THIS is an official is a late announcement announcement pic.twitter.com/UgAX0WMo3w — yen﹔xolo & gose next week❤️ (@augenblighte) April 8, 2021

Fans are Thrilled

after how many weeks😭 gose will be back next week💞 pic.twitter.com/aUnS7ymFP8 — yanaa»inactive? (@elyaners) April 8, 2021

