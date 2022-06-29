An unknown deep-sea creature is dubbed as the 'ugliest' fish caught in Southeastern Australia. Professional fisherman Jason Moyce, who goes by the moniker Trapman Bermagui on social media, shared the picture of the sea monster on Facebook, which he captured from Bermagui. The picture of the fish went viral on the internet, with many netizens calling it a blobfish. The water beast appears as a mottled pink-grey fish with bulged eyes and huge mouth, and a row of sharp teeth. The mysterious fish can be seen to have the bait fish inside its mouth still. Mystery Sea Creature Found in Thailand: Fishermen Baffled to See Weird Marine Animal Caught in Their Net, Watch Video.

The Horrible Deep-Sea Creature Caught Off The Australian Coast:

Alien Looking Fish (Photo Shared By Trapman Bermagui on Facebook)

