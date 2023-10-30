A specific video is currently going viral on the internet that will indeed blow your mind away. A giant python can be seen in this video creeping inside a residence while carrying cash. The large snake slithers inside a residence and holds a bunch of cash. The video was allegedly filmed in Zimbabwe and was uploaded by Instagram user Lindaikejiblog. Remarkably, according to its description, the house the python entered was decorated with a unique textile known as Jira reretso. In African traditions, this fabric is very important, especially for hunters and ancestral worshippers. It is said to have magical properties that protect and strengthen whoever possesses it. Python Rescued From Mumbai Hotel Video: Seven-Foot Indian Rock Python Found at Restaurant in Borivali, Released in Natural Habitat.

Huge Python Caught on Camera Delivering Money in Zimbabwe

