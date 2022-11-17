A spine-chilling video showing a giant python wrapping itself around the body of a baby goat has left the internet terrified. The dramatic footage was shared on Facebook that has recorded how the giant snake suffocates the life out of its prey. The animal then runs around in fright, trying to get the viper off its body. The goat tried to move around so the serpent could leave it, but all went in vain. However, the animal was saved from the reptile by three fearless village kids who unhooked the python carefully without harming the baby goat and carried it with them. 12-Foot-Long Python Kills, Tries To Swallow Farmer’s Goat in Tamil Nadu’s Vandikkanoor.

Watch The Hair-Raising Footage Here:

