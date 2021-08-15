Sudarsan Pattnaik shares sand art created by his students at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

#HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 My Students created a SandArt on 75th #IndependenceDay at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/gZq08UkNfu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 14, 2021

