A viral video of Deepali Shah, a teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar’s Jehanabad, has triggered widespread anger. Shah, originally from Delhi, was heard making abusive remarks about Bihar and its people, expressing frustration over her posting in Jehanabad instead of locations like Ladakh, Goa, or South India. In the video, she is heard saying, "Mere se bhen**d kya dushmani thi tumko?"* (What was the enmity with me?), questioning why she was assigned to Bihar. She went on to claim that people in the state lacked civic sense and even blamed Bihar for India’s status as a developing country. According to her, if Bihar were excluded, India would be a developed nation. Her comments have drawn strong criticism, with many calling them disrespectful and demeaning to both Bihar and the teaching profession. Her remarks have sparked widespread criticism, with many calling them disrespectful and demeaning to both Bihar and the teaching profession. The Bihar Police also took note of the incident, tagging the official account of SP Jehanabad on social media and stating, "Please send for necessary legal action." Patna Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped After She Goes Out Alone To Buy Biscuit, 2 Arrested by Bihar Police.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher’s Rant Against Bihar Sparks Outrage

इस संबंध में नगर थाना को जांच कर विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई करने हेतु भेज दी गई है। — Jehanabad Police (@spjehanabad) February 25, 2025

