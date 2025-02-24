A Minor girl was kidnapped and Gang-Raped while she had gone to buy biscuits from a shop. Reports state that three men forcibly took her away after covering her mouth with a cloth. Police have arrested two of the accused, while one is still on the run. The incident took place in an area of Patna where the minor girl had gone to a nearby shop. During this time, Jitendra Yadav and his two accomplices allegedly kidnapped and raped her. When the girl did not return for a long time, her family began searching for her and informed the police. Bihar Horror: Teenage Student Gunned Down by Bike-Borne Assailants in Sheikhpura.

Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped After She Goes Out Alone To Buy Biscuit

दुकान पर बिस्किट लेने गई मासूम बच्ची का अपहरण किया गैंग रेप बिहार पटना में नाबालिग बच्ची का किडनैप कर किया गैंगरेप, मुंह पर कपड़ा बांध उठाकर ले गए थे 3 आरोपी-2 गिरफ्तार ! जितेंद्र यादव व उसके मित्रों ने अपहरण कर सामूहिक रेप किया। #Bihar #Patna pic.twitter.com/6tLM7wMUGl — Waseem Ahmad ( पत्रकार ) (@waseempatrakar) February 24, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

