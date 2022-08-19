Orangutans are known to be the ancestors of gorillas who spent most of their time on the trees. Found in the jungles of Borneo and Sumatra, the orangutans have been listed as critically endangered species due to the drastic decrease in their population due to deforestation. International Orangutan Day is observed on August 19 every year to spread awareness about these large apes and take appropriate measures to save them from getting extinct. Observe the International Orangutan Day 2022 by raising awareness about these animal species. But before that, take a look at some cute images and viral videos that will surely make you go in complete awe of these wonderful animals. Find the collection of HD wallpapers and clips below! A Cool Orangutan Sports Sunglasses After Visitor Drops It Into The Primate’s Enclosure at Indonesian Zoo, TikTok Video Goes Viral

Cute Images and Viral Videos for International Orangutan Day 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gramma Kiki (@619_zoogramma)

Sweetiess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primates from the world (@primatesfromtheworld)

Mesmerised!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoo Dortmund (@zoodortmund)

It Got The Charm

Hehe 🦧 We Orangutans are very smart and we also look funky in sunglasses 😎🍌🍌🍌 #orangutan #Indonesia #apes pic.twitter.com/kO3M48IThf — The Whimsical World Of Jeeves (@JungleJeeves) August 2, 2021

You Go, Orangutans!

Smash and grab phone vid of an #Orangutan crossing a jungle stream in style earlier today. Wish I could branch-walk as well as that! #Borneo #NationalGeographic pic.twitter.com/QbVwJh9rHc — James Aldred (@jraldred) September 13, 2018

