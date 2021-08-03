A viral of a cool orangutan has left millions of netizens in splits. In the video, the primate can be seen sporting a sunglass dropped by a zoo visitor at a zoo in Indonesia. Take a look at the video:

This is one cooool orangutan. When a young woman dropped her sunglasses into the primate’s enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia, the orangutan snapped ’em up and put them on. A video capturing the viral moment has been seen more than 7M times on TikTok 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZPjWF4cqxH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).