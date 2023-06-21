International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This global event is dedicated to promoting the benefits of practising yoga. International Yoga Day was officially recognized by the UNGA in 2014 and was commemorated for the first time in 2015. This is a very important event for the country as it celebrates the Indian culture and its global impact. As we remark on International Yoga Day 2023, various prominent leaders have shared their greetings on social media for the day. International Yoga Day 2023 Wishes: Netizens Share Greetings and Images To Highlight the Importance of Yoga on the Special Day.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes on International Yoga Day 2023:

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

UNGA Secretary-General Wishes on Yoga Day

In a divided world, yoga unites millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. On this #YogaDay, let us embrace this spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people & planet. pic.twitter.com/VyPdpb2mKB — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 21, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis Wishes Happy International Yoga Day!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wishes on International Yoga Day 2023

Nitin Gadkari Wishes on International Yoga Day 2023

Guided by the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for a blissful #InternationalYogaDay, brimming with peace, serenity, and abundant joy. May the spirit of yoga illuminate our lives, bringing us closer to our true selves and each… pic.twitter.com/iQasFm7gme — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 21, 2023

