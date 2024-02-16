Teresa Smith, also known as Queezielocthevoice, is no more. While the reason behind her sudden demise remains a mystery, her sudden departure has left a profound void in the minds of family and admirers. For the unaware, the viral TikTok sensation was popular for her rendition of "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. Yolundria Rooks, the eldest daughter of Teresa, has set up a GoFundMe page after the vocalist's untimely death. May her soul RIP. My Deepest Sympathies! Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Woman Killed at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Teresa Smith Passes Away:

We are saddened to share that Miss Teresa Smith also known as ”Queezielocthevoice” on TikTok has suddenly passed away. She went viral for her ‘although enjoyment’ rendition of Billie’s ‘What Was I Made For?’. You can donate to her family to assist with traveling and funeral… pic.twitter.com/8zv10IKRc3 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) February 16, 2024

