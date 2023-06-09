When comedian Jessica Kirson began her show by stirring up the audience, she picked out a man in the front row and inquired about his job because of his 'nice suit'. He told Kirson he was a lawyer, which prompted the comic to inquire how long he and his partner had been together. The girl with the man responded without thinking that he was her boss. "This is why I didn't want to sit at the front, [sic]" the lawyer said, to which Kirson replied, "You’re never going to see these f**king people again. [sic]" The man then revealed that he was not scared of the people but the fact that this video would be up on social media as he was having an affair with the girl. Kirson, evidently shocked by the disclosure, retorted, "You're having a f**king affair, and you're sitting at the front?! [sic]" The video clip from the comedy show has gone viral. Groom Ignores Bride, Remains Glued to His Phone While Walking Down the Aisle at Wedding, Viral Video Draws Hilarious Responses.

Watch the Hilarious Clip From Jessica Kirson’s Show:

