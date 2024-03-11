Ready to elevate your coffee game? Master the art of crafting the perfect flat white coffee effortlessly! If you've been longing to brew the perfect flat white coffee, here's your chance! Follow coffee expert Simon Lewthwaite’s step-by-step instructions to get started. Begin with freshly roasted coffee beans and grind the coffee beans to perfection. Ensure all your equipment is squeaky clean for the best flavour. Once ground, use the correct dosage of coffee—typically 18 grams for a perfect shot. For a perfect flat white, select a cup that's ideally no larger than six and a half to seven ounces. Start by steaming your milk. Keep an eye on the milk's texture; if bubbles form, lightly tap it on the counter. When pouring, start slow and steady to blend the coffee and milk seamlessly. Gradually increase your pouring speed. Voila! You've mastered the art of making a delicious flat white. For the complete recipe and a visual guide, check out the video below. Happy brewing! Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media.

View Step-By Step Video Guide of How to Make the Perfect Flat White Coffee Here

