Indian astronaut and fighter pilot Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared a video on social media in which he demonstrated how astronauts eat food in space. Taking to Instagram, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said that he never thought he would have to learn to eat again. "Eating and drinking in space is a challenge, and we manage somehow," Shukla is heard saying. Sharing a video from his time aboard the space capsule, Shubhanshu Shukla wrote, "Food in space. Never thought I would have to learn to eat again. Here I am explaining why habits matter when you are eating in space. If you are not mindful you can easily create a mess and you don’t want to be that guy. Solid mantra that works for anything in space 'Slow is Fast'". The viral Instagram video shows Shubhanshu Shukla drinking coffee as the liquid floats around. While concluding his video about "food in space", the astronaut jokingly says, "Look at that, you can even eat water in space." Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) and the second from the country to go into space. National Space Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Astronaut, Says ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Filled Every Indian With Pride by Hoisting National Flag on Space Station’.

Never Thought I Would Have To Learn To Eat Again, Says Shubhanshu Shukla

