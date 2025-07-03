In a shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Seshadripuram, four men brutally thrashed a cafe staffer at Namma Filter Coffee on Wednesday evening after he refused to give them an extra cup. The incident took place around 6:50 PM when the men, after buying coffee, demanded an additional cup. When the staffer asked them to purchase another coffee, they turned violent. CCTV footage shows them slapping, punching, and kicking the employee, while a colleague tried to intervene. The attackers also hurled verbal abuses during the assault. The incident occurred within the Seshadripuram Police Station limits. A police complaint has been filed and an investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. Brutal Assault Caught on Camera in Telangana: Man Begs for Life As Mob Beats Him With Sticks and Stones in Nirmal District; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

4 Men Thrash Cafe Staffer Over Extra Cup in Bengaluru

Shocking: A staffer at Namma Filter Coffee, Bengaluru, was assaulted after denying an extra cup per café policy. CCTV shows him being punched & kicked by a group of men. The incident occurred at 6:50 PM in Seshadripuram. Police complaint filed. #JusticeForStaff pic.twitter.com/F8EwYMmtkJ — Jeetwin News (@JeetwinNews) July 3, 2025

