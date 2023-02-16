Leopard attack has been reported in Ghaziabad again? Days after a leopard entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, another CCTV video clip affirms that the big cat still roams there often. As the leopard had attacked many lawyers and other people in the court before, the court was closed for the day as a precautionary measure after seeing the CCTV footage. The leopard was seen roaming inside the court at night. The next day, on Thursday (February 16), lawyers observed a strike. Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court Premises, Several Reportedly Injured in Attack (Watch Video).

CCTV Footage Of Leopard Entering Court Premises Again

Lawyers Observe Day-Long Stike At Ghaziabad District Court

Ghaziabad bar association observes strike today alleging a suspected leopard was sighted last night on campus. Last week a leopard attacked several people before it was caught. — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealamTOI) February 16, 2023

