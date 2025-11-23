A video of a Maharashtrian woman preparing Maggi in an electric kettle inside an AC coach of an Indian Railways train has gone viral, triggering widespread concern over passenger safety. The clip shows her plugging the kettle into a socket meant exclusively for low-wattage devices like mobile chargers. Railway regulars pointed out that using high-power appliances can overload the system. Following the backlash, Central Railway stated that action has been initiated against the woman and the channel that posted the video. In an advisory issued on X, officials stressed that electric kettles and similar appliances are strictly banned onboard trains. They warned that such misuse can cause fires, damage AC systems, or disrupt power supply. Passengers have been urged to avoid high-wattage gadgets and promptly report any unsafe behaviour to railway authorities. Bihar: Man Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him At Samastipur Railway Station, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Maharashtra Woman Cooks Maggi in Train’s AC Coach Using Electric Kettle

Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned. Using electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause… https://t.co/di9vkxrDLv — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Central Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

