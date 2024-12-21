A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided at Samastipur railway station in Bihar when a man slipped while trying to board the moving Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The chilling incident, captured on video, shows the passenger falling onto the tracks and getting stuck between the train and the platform wall. As the train continued, onlookers urged others to stay away from the tracks. Miraculously, the man emerged unscathed, lying close to the platform wall. Once the train cleared the area, bystanders helped lift him back onto the platform. The train stopped shortly after the incident, allowing the passenger to reboard and continue his journey. The video, now viral on social media, has sparked discussions on the dangers of boarding moving trains and the need for enhanced passenger safety measures. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies' AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Escapes Unhurt After Train Passes Over Him at Samastipur Station

समस्तीपुर स्टेशन पर सांसें थम जाने वाला मंजर! 🚨 समस्तीपुर स्टेशन पर बिहार संपर्क क्रांति ट्रेन में चढ़ते वक्त युवक का पैर फिसल गया और वह पटरी व प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच फंस गया। पल भर के लिए लगा हादसा टालना नामुमकिन है, लेकिन किस्मत ने उसका साथ दिया और वह बाल-बाल बच गया।#Samastipur… pic.twitter.com/HBCdWxdZgY — Patna Pulse (@Patna_Pulse) December 21, 2024

