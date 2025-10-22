Grok Imagine has introduced a new “Upscale Video” feature, which will allow users to quickly improve the quality of AI-generated videos. xAI’s image and video generation tool offers a simple way to upscale videos to high-definition in a few seconds. Elon Musk shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Upscale your videos super fast with Grok.” The new option adds more value to the platform’s image and video generation tools by helping users to enhance video output quality quickly. The Grok Imagine new feature will let users to upscale videos to HD resolution in less than 10 seconds, and it is available on the Grok web platform. ChatGPT Atlas Launch: OpenAI Announcement of AI-Powered Browser Triggers Around USD 150 Billion Drop in Google Parent Alphabet’s Market Value.

Grok Imagine New Feature

Upscale your videos super fast with Grok https://t.co/SPHM3kRje9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2025

