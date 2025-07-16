A bizarre yet fascinating video has been going viral for a while, and we see why. Brazilian influencer Júnior Caldeirão, known for his eccentric transformations, went viral for slithering through the streets of Japan, but this video is shared online with the claim of him “identifying” as a snake! The footage, which shows him crawling like a reptile in public spaces, has sparked widespread curiosity and debate online. The viral clip showcases Caldeirão’s commitment to embodying the snake persona, complete with skin-toned costume and body paint and realistic movements. Social media users across platforms are sharing and reacting to the video, with many stunned by the dedication and others questioning the motive behind the act. This viral moment is the latest example of how unconventional influencer content can captivate and divide global audiences.

Brazilian Influencer Júnior Caldeirão Dressed as a Snake in Viral Video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Caldeirão (@juniorcaldeirao)

More Videos Shared by The Influencer From His Viral Act!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Caldeirão (@juniorcaldeirao)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Caldeirão (@juniorcaldeirao)

Watch Viral Video of Brazilian Influencer Júnior Caldeirão:

O Junior Caldeirão NÃO tem limites, ele simplesmente saiu na rua RASTEJANDO vestido de COBRA no Japão. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xeAVr0F5CN — POPTime (@siteptbr) June 28, 2025

Man ‘Identifies’ As Snake, Slithers in Japan Streets? Really?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfinetei usa 🇺🇸 (@alfineteiusa)

More People Share The Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUPER NOTICIAS 33 (@supernoticias33)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reporte La Grita (@reportelagrita)

