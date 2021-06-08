A viral video of a girl named Cindy Remruatpuii from Mizoram juggling a football while wearing pencil heels has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has stunned many. The girl has shared the video on her Instagram handle. However, state's sports minister Robert Romawia Royte took to his official Twitter handle and reshared the video. Take a look at the video here:

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

